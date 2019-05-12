THOMSON JEFFREY RANDALL

A loving husband, father, pappy, brother and friend. Jeffrey "Jeff" Randall Thomson of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, born on November 2, 1947, to the late Elaine and Bill Thomson, passed away at age 71 on April 25, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona. Jeffrey was married to Ann (Biringer) Thomson. He was survived by his son, Jeffrey "Randy" Thomson Jr. (Kristina (O'Hare) Thomson, daughter-in-law); grandchildren, Emily and Claire; sister, Cindy Aikman; brother, Dale Thomson; and many nieces and nephews. Some of Jeffrey's hobbies were motorcycle riding and traveling. He was a member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Cecil, PA and a member at St. John the Baptist in Laughlin, NV. He was a member of Freemasons, HOG and a Shriner. Jeffrey served in the Army and he also was a Truck Driver for the US Postal Service by trade. Donations in Jeffrey's name to are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family can pay their respects at the blessing service on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 St. Mary's Ln., Cecil, Pennsylvania, 15321.