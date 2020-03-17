BAUER JEFFREY "JEFF" ROBERT

Age 70, of Saxonburg, PA, formerly of Penn Hills, PA, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020. Jeff was born on September 22, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Robert Bauer and Myra Wessling Bauer. He served in the U.S. Air Force, advancing to the rank of Sergeant and honorably discharged in 1973. He was a graduate of Point Park College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1983. He was accredited with the Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. Jeff was a Professional Mechanical Engineer for W.L. Winkle Co. of Butler for the past 20 years. He enjoyed repairing cars, traveling, home improvement and NASCAR racing. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Mary McJunkin Bauer; his daughter, Rebecca Bauer of Johnstown, PA; his son, Darren Bauer of Lawrenceville; and was loving "Pap Pap" to Logan. He was brother-in-law to Patricia (Terry) Denham, and George (Laurie) Meyer. Uncle to Monica (Brandy) Olzak, and cousin to Cheryl (John) Scheck. He is also survived by many stepsisters and a stepbrother. Because Jeff would want everyone to be protected and safe, due to the current health concerns and recommendations, a memorial service will be planned and held at a later date. Jeff will be extremely missed by all. FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., is assisting the family with arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com