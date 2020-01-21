|
|
TAYLOR JEFFREY S.
Age 62, of South Fayette, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Husband of Colleen M. (Malone) Taylor. Father of Samuel N. (Maureen) Taylor. Son of the late John S. and Marion R. Taylor. Brother of Nancy T. (Jim) Gerding and the late Samuel J. Taylor. Uncle of Matthew and Megan Gerding. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. Family suggest contributions to American Diabetes Association. Donate at www.diabetes.org/Donate-to-ADA. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020