Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEFFREY TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEFFREY S. TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEFFREY S. TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR JEFFREY S.

Age 62, of South Fayette, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Husband of Colleen M. (Malone) Taylor. Father of Samuel N. (Maureen) Taylor. Son of the late John S. and Marion R. Taylor. Brother of Nancy T. (Jim) Gerding and the late Samuel J. Taylor. Uncle of Matthew and Megan Gerding. Friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. Family suggest contributions to American Diabetes Association. Donate at www.diabetes.org/Donate-to-ADA. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now