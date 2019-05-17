KAPOLKA JEFFREY W.

Age 37, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, of Overbrook. Survived by his beloved Crystal (Rogers) and their two children, Devin and Cameron; loving son of James and Kathy Kapolka; cherished brother of Jamie (Justin) Stephans and Brian Kapolka; uncle of Taylor, Riley, Lucas, and Hannah Stephans. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Jeff will also be dearly missed by the Rogers family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227 on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Norbert Church, at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to johnfslater.com.