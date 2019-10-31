Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEMIMA KLINGENSMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEMIMA WATSON KLINGENSMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEMIMA WATSON KLINGENSMITH Obituary
KLINGENSMITH JEMIMA WATSON

Age 92, a long time resident of Greensburg, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main Street, Greensburg. Services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steven Craft officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 South Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, the American Diabetes Association, or to a . For full obituary, online condolences, and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEMIMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -