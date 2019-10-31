|
|
KLINGENSMITH JEMIMA WATSON
Age 92, a long time resident of Greensburg, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main Street, Greensburg. Services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steven Craft officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 South Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, the American Diabetes Association, or to a . For full obituary, online condolences, and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019