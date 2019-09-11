|
BUCCI JENNIE
Age 100, of Whitehall, on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Julia (Butch) Bucci; loving sister of Anna Mae (the late Bruno) Luscri of Frederick, MD, the late Joseph (Helen), John (Grace), Peter (Ida) Julia (Frank) Cafardi, Ralph, Jr., and Donna Jean; adoring aunt of 12 nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and nephews and 14 great-great-nieces and nephews. On the occasion of her 100th birthday, June 9, 2019 was proclaimed Jennie Bucci Day in the Borough of Whitehall. Jennie was recognized for helping to found and for being active in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Parish and living over three-quarters of her life in Whitehall. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for her father's construction company, a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and an avid duck pin bowler. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of The Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or Meals on Wheels, c/o Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 3725 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
