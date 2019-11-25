|
CORTIS JENNIE E.
Jennie E. Cortis joined her husband and love of her life, Sam, in Heaven. She passed away on November 23, 2019. While her death saddens her family and friends, Jennie would want us to celebrate her love of her family and friends, a good laugh, gardening, and music. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam in 2010. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Samuel L. and Valerie (Williams) Cortis of Uniontown, PA, Denise Cortis and John Russell of Ellicott City, MD, Stephen and Angela (Krzton) Cortis of Chambersburg, PA, and Jeanne (Cortis) and Lindsay Howard of Wexford, PA. In addition, Jennie had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; along with two sisters, Carmela Luisi and Ida Kern, both of Canonsburg; and two brothers, Anthony Lucchitti (Maureen) of Bethel Park, PA and Lou Lucchitti (Dawn) of Longwood, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the STEPHEN H. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, located at 603 North Gallatin Ave. Extension, Uniontown, PA. Prayers of Transfer will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson St., Uniontown, PA. Donations in Jennie's memory may be made to St. John Church. Tributes welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019