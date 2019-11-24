|
FLISEK JENNIE M.
Age 92, a former resident of Oakmont, died peacefully on November 23, 2019. Jennie was born in 1927 in Verona, PA to the late Frank and Jennie (Potepan) Bozich. She was a cheerleader at Verona High School, class of 1945, and graduated from Pittsburgh Hospital Nursing School. Jennie was a devoted homemaker, raising her children and caring for her aging parents and in-laws. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Carl A. Flisek in 2001. Carl and Jennie were the parents of five children, all of whom survive her: Carl F. Flisek (Linda) of Cheswick; Robert Flisek (Amy) of Plum; Karen Lehr (Ray) of Virginia; Kenneth Flisek (Sharon) of Bethel Park; and Mary Anne MacArthur of Maine. In addition, she leaves six grandchildren, Mark (Jamie) Flisek of Pittsburgh; Jessica (Matthew) Schreibeis of New York; Christine Odom and Christopher Flisek of Plum; Matthew and Melanie Aldrich of Maine; and four great-grandsons, Connor and Camden Odom, and Evan and Blake Flisek. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Messenger of California. Friends will be received at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Monday, November 25 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, November 26, 11:30 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. If so desired, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Irenaeus Church at www.opvcatholic.org/give-to-st-irenaeus.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019