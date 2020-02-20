Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
JENNIE TITLEBAUM HAUSMAN

JENNIE TITLEBAUM HAUSMAN Obituary
HAUSMAN JENNIE TITLEBAUM

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Hausman; devoted mother of Alan W. (Stacey) Hausman, Linda Hausman and Stuart (Jennifer) Hausman; sister of Joe Titlebaum and the late Fannie Frank; loving "Deedle" to Duncan; grandmother to Will (Brittany) Okoniewski and Erin Okoniewski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 11 a.m. and then proceed to Beth Shalom Cemetery for 12 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
