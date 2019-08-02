|
ZIACAN JENNIE (COGNITO)
Of Penn Hills, formerly of Ligonier, age 97, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with her family present. Beloved wife of the late James Ziacan for 61 years; loving mother of Connie Ziacan of CA., Elaine (Donald) Parks of NC, Peter (Mary) Ziacan of FL, Steven (Donna) Ziacan of NC and Elizabeth (George) White of Penn Hills; treasured grandmother of Che Parks; Tanya and Tiffany Ziacan; Steven, Jr. (Stephanie), Jesse and Jacob (Wing) Ziacan; Alissa (Nick) Krizan, Derek (Patty) Kozimer and Mario White; proud great-grandmother of Mya Tucker; Cloe Ziacan, Mason and Austin Ziacan; Eva and Julian Krizan and Mackenzie Rose Parks. Jennie was a graduate of Duquesne University and retired as a Dietary Supervisor with the former Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg. Upon retiring, she and Jim settled in Ligonier and Jennie became a cook for a local country restaurant near Ligonier. She also joined the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club in Ligonier. Although cooking, baking and gardening were her passionate pastimes, she mostly enjoyed being with her dear family, especially her precious grandchildren. Friends are welcome on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Trisagion will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti) on Saturday at 10 a.m. Additional viewing in Church one hour prior to service. Jennie will be laid to rest in Homewood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ypapanti, P.O. Box J, East Pittsburgh Pa. 15112.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019