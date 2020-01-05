Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Resources
More Obituaries for JENNIFER KUNTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIFER L. KUNTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JENNIFER L. KUNTZ Obituary
KUNTZ JENNIFER L.

Age 39, of Troy Hill passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of Joseph A. Kuntz and Janet M. Lyons; dear mother of Michael Kuntz, Kaya Stickler and Charisma Hayward; dear sister of Joseph, Jr., Jason and Ian Kuntz; dear companion of Mel Hayward; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. on TUESDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill where a Blessing Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, 11 a.m. Please sign her online guestbook at:


www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JENNIFER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -