KUNTZ JENNIFER L.
Age 39, of Troy Hill passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of Joseph A. Kuntz and Janet M. Lyons; dear mother of Michael Kuntz, Kaya Stickler and Charisma Hayward; dear sister of Joseph, Jr., Jason and Ian Kuntz; dear companion of Mel Hayward; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. on TUESDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill where a Blessing Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, 11 a.m. Please sign her online guestbook at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020