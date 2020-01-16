|
MCGINLEY JENNIFER M.
Jennifer M. McGinley, on January 12, 2020, age 41 of Franklin Park. Loving daughter of William and Deborah (Porter) McGinley; beloved wife of Ahmed Rayzah; sister of Michael (Barbara) McGinley and Katie McGinley; niece of Patricia Porter, Linda McGinley, Brian (Mary) McGinley, Christine Piergrossi and the late Susan McGinley. Jennifer held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology and Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Pittsburgh. She earned a Doctorate in Pharmacy from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and enjoyed a highly successful career as a Pharmacist, Store Manager and District Manager of Walgreen's in Phoenix, Arizona and most recently, Central Louisiana. Jennifer was deeply loved by her family and her many friends and colleagues. She also loved and will be missed by her dogs, Eugene, Larry, Roxy, Frank and Oscar. Family will welcome friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 3 pm to 9 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm followed by a service at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 290090-6929 or , 444 Liberty Avenue, #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020