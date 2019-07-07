DUCHARME JENNIFER MARIE

Of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Moundsville, WV, died on July 3, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1982, in Wheeling, WV. Beloved wife of Brent Ducharme; daughter of Richard and the late Amy Hewitt; sister of Curt, Brian, and Paul Hewitt. Also survived by her nieces and nephews, Reagan, Miles, Alana, and Elijah. Jennifer chose to live, not for self, but to do the will of her Creator, Jehovah God. In so doing, she sought every opportunity to help others know the truth from the Bible. Truths such as: What is the purpose of life? What happens to us when we die? And why does God permit suffering? She knew those satisfying answers and so she wasn't afraid of dying. Her greatest sadness was knowing that soon she would no longer be able to teach others those truths. Her dying wish was that those suffering, like her, would find the peace that comes from knowing the truth found in the Bible. - Philippians 4:7 "and the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and your mental powers by means of Christ Jesus." As an artist, Jen loved to explore many forms of art. Her favorite was pottery. In everything she saw Jehovah's artistry and that inspired her and drew her closer to the Great Potter. - Isaiah 64:8: "But now, O Jehovah, you are our Father. We are the clay, and you are our Potter; We are all the work of your hand." She cherished her family and friends, never wanting to take away from those relationships, always wanting to add to them. The love she had for her friends was so deep, she made them part of her family. Jennifer also loved nature. Her husband remembers fondly: "We learned of her cancer diagnosis while on a trip to see Sequoia National Park. Instead of letting that diagnosis cripple her, she allowed her God to speak to her through His creation. I remember her gazing at a burnt sequoia, tears streaming down her face. She said to me: 'The same God who made this tree that recovered from such devastation, will do the same for me.'" - Revelation 21:4. Memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 325 Lowenhill Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216, on July 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15244, (412) 787-1800. Please view and sign the families guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.