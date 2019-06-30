Home

More Obituaries for JENNIFER SAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIFER S. (SEAMAN) SAYLOR

JENNIFER S. (SEAMAN) SAYLOR Obituary
SAYLOR JENNIFER S. (SEAMAN)

Of Monroeville, age 59, accidentally passed away, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Beloved and precious mother of John D. (Katrina) Saylor of Export and Autumn (Ryan) Lovato of Murrysville; loving daughter of Donald G. of Florida and the late Sue Seaman; dear sister of Cindy (Charlie) Hannum of Florida. Jennifer was a 1978 graduate of Penn Hills High School and a 1980 graduate of ICM School of Business. She then began her career as a Court Reporter and was employed at various agencies until becoming an independent, freelance reporter. She retired from court reporting and switched careers to become a personal care assistant for health agencies. Jennifer enjoyed swimming, reading, cooking, her church group activities and tending to her late pet cat, Midnight. Jennifer always put others ahead of herself. She is now at peace with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Friends are welcome to a Memorial Visitation from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Service will be held at 4 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
