ROTH JENNIFER "JAN" WESTCOTT
Of Plum Boro, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Roth and her two sons, Jeffrey Roth and Richard Roth. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Bruce; son-in-law, Timothy Bruce; grandsons, T. Hunter and Parker A. Bruce; granddaughters, Noelle E., Lily A., and Hope Roth; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Webb and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Jan was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Monroeville. She was actively involved in services to the church and community for many years. Jan was a woman of great faith, strength and courage. She will be remembered for her continued acts of kindness and thoughtfulness by all who knew her. Friends will be received Friday, August 23rd from 4-7 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412)-372-2100. Additional visitation Saturday, August 24th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4503 Old William Penn Hwy., Monroeville, with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019