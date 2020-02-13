|
|
PECHOUS JENNIFER WILLIAMS
Jennifer Williams Pechous passed away after a valiant fight against Pancreatic Cancer, on February 6, 2020, at her home in Granger, IN, surrounded by her loving family. Jennifer was born December 21, 1973, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her beloved Husband Tom and her children Jacob, Benjamin, and Lauren; her Parents Roderick and Judith Williams of Pittsburgh, PA; her Brother Nathan Williams of Columbus, OH; and her Sister Rebekah Robare of Slippery Rock, PA; as well as a Great-Aunt; Aunts; Uncles; Cousins; Nieces; Nephews; Sisters-in-Law; Brothers-in-Law; and so many loving friends. Jennifer graduated from Peters Township High School in 1992. She went on to Bethany College in Bethany, WV where she earned a degree in Social Work and met the love of her life Tom Pechous. She was a proud member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Jen worked in the mental health field after college, primarily with Foster and Adoptive Children. Jen was a life long fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penquins. Most importantly, her life revolved around her precious children-her kids were her everything and they made her so happy and so proud. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the PALMER FUNERAL HOME-HICKEY CHAPEL, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635. In leu of flowers contributions to an educational fund for her children may be made to "Thomas Pechous" in care of Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend IN 46635. Online condolences may be left for the Pechous Family at: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020