ZEILER JENNIFER (MURZYN)
On March 14, 2019, age 47, of West Homestead. Jen was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Kathy (Gardea) and the late Ben Murzyn. Beloved mother of Daniel (Christina), Anthony and Cody Zeiler; cherished daughter of Kathy Murzyn; loving sister of Bernie Murzyn; she will be also be missed by her special friend, Dave Troutman. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120, (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019