MCCONNELL JENNY

Passed suddenly on June 13th, 2019. Born March 3, 1957 in Greensburg, PA, Jenny is survived by her mother, Betty; brothers, Michael, Tom and Jeffrey; and sisters, Bette Ann (Soisson) and Bonnie; best friends, Susie and Kono Morosky; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony "Red" McConnell; brother, Tony; and sister, Marlene (Tinley). Jenny had a productive career in the IT field, most recently at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she enjoyed her position as an IT Specialist helping scientists around the world. Growing up in the big house on Clay Pike, she was the little sister everyone adored. She blazed her own trail in the world, enjoying traveling, good company, good food, good music, and being a hands-on aunt to the ever growing brood of nieces and nephews. She was a tireless caretaker to all who needed her. To her nieces and nephews, she was the 'Ivory Soap Monster', quicker with a hug than with a follow up to what they all knew was more an endearment than a threat. She was known to put her own life on hold to nurse others through bad health and heartbreak. She was a devoted daughter to Betty, spending countless hours at Golden Heights playing cards and working crosswords. She lived life big, loud, and without apology. For the woman who was never in a hurry, she exited our lives all too quickly. She will be missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com