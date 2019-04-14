WOMSLEY JENNYE H.

Age 88, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her now little home in West Virginia with both her daughters by her side. The daughter of the late Carney and Eva D. Taylor Hollowell, she was born August 14, 1930 in Bedford, KY. The girls and their families will miss this sweet lady who was devoted to them and to Jesus. Jennye grew up in Kentucky and raised her family in California, PA and then was a long-time resident of Stone Harbor, NJ; she is survived by two daughters and spouses, Melissa and Ken Wotring of Aurora, WV and Heather and Todd Horner of State College, PA; 13 grandchildren, Amy, Ann, Laura, Micah, Caleb, Joshua, Katie, Amanda and Zachary Wotring, and Elizabeth, Suzanne, Abigail and Jacqueline Horner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William D. Womsley in 1989; and her twin sister, Martha Jean Hollowell. Family and friends are invited to the Community Baptist Church, Charleroi, PA to celebrate Jennye's new life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10-2:00 p.m. with a eulogy at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we would like to fulfill Jennye's desire to introduce people to Jesus. Any monetary gifts will be used to help her grandchildren do missions work and spread the Gospel. For this purpose, we have set up the William and Jennye Womsley World Mission Fund, 1228 Charles Street, State College, PA 16801. Condolences may be made at

arthurwrightfuneralhome.com