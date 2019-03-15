IRVIN JERALD E. "JERRY"

After a brief illness, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Jerald E. "Jerry" Irvin died. Son of the late Franklin M. and Evelyn S. (Visokey) Irvin; brother of Jeffrey F. Irvin, Linda S. (Dr. Jonathan) Stewart and Joyce (Kenneth) Wills; uncle of Jacob Stewart (Laraine Szczerbaty), Aaron Stewart (Arielle Collier) and Madison Irvin; nephew of Marlene Unrath. Jerry worked for the state of Pennsylvania as a nursing assistant at the state hospitals for many years and was a manager at Bellevue Beer and Boulevard Beer. He loved fishing and golfing and was a member of the Valley Vets and Rox Bottom Hunting and Fishing Club. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.