Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JERALD IRVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERALD E. "JERRY" IRVIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JERALD E. "JERRY" IRVIN Obituary
IRVIN JERALD E. "JERRY"

After a brief illness, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Jerald E. "Jerry" Irvin died. Son of the late Franklin M. and Evelyn S. (Visokey) Irvin; brother of Jeffrey F. Irvin, Linda S. (Dr. Jonathan) Stewart and Joyce (Kenneth) Wills; uncle of Jacob Stewart (Laraine Szczerbaty), Aaron Stewart (Arielle Collier) and Madison Irvin; nephew of Marlene Unrath. Jerry worked for the state of Pennsylvania as a nursing assistant at the state hospitals for many years and was a manager at Bellevue Beer and Boulevard Beer. He loved fishing and golfing and was a member of the Valley Vets and Rox Bottom Hunting and Fishing Club. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now