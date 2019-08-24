|
GALLAGHER DR. JERE DEE
Dr. Jere Dee Gallagher, a highly respected and admired professor and expert on child development, who spent the greater part of her career at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Education, passed away peacefully at her home on Mt. Washington on Aug. 20, 2019. Jere, 70, was an Associate Dean at Pitt and was instrumental in developing the Kinder Kinetics Program in the Health and Physical Activity Department, a program she directed for more than 25 years and was her life's work. Born in Panama City, Panama in December 1948, Jere traveled the world with her family on her father's army assignments, eventually settling in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She attained her bachelor's and master's degrees in Health and Physical Education from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, and a PhD in Motor Development from Louisiana State University. Jere began her teaching career at Southern Illinois University as an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Education. She joined the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh in 1982. The Kinder Kinetics Program she developed at Pitt for children ages 3-12 has since been renamed, "Pitt's Kids: Honoring the Vision of Dr. Jere Gallagher." The program was honored in 2008 with United Cerebral Palsy's Humanitarian Award and is nationally renowned for its innovations. She was the author of several books, journals and manuscripts on child development and growth. Jere mentored many students and presented at numerous national conferences. Prior to her retirement, she established, in honor of her late parents, The Col. (Ret.) James Dee Gallagher and 1st Lt. Jean Gallagher, R.N., Endowed Fund through Pitt's Office of Veteran Services. The fund provides financial assistance to veterans and dependents while they pursue their education. The Health and Physical Activity Program, where Jere was on faculty for many years, renamed their student service award in her memory. The Dr. Jere Gallagher Community Service Award annually recognizes students for their contributions to public service. Jere is survived by a sister, Salli Gallagher of Cary, NC; a niece, Kim Royal, and her husband, Charles Royal of Raleigh, NC; a nephew, John Larkin Spell of Clinton, NC; and a brother-in-law, Dr. John McPhail of Clinton. She was the best "Great Aunt Jere" to Barrett Royal Barton and her husband, Stephen; and Chip Royal. Jere was the devoted wife and partner of H. Yale Gutnick for more than 30 years, and was beloved by his children, Laura and Todd Gutnick, their spouses, Dan Bogesdorfer and Aviva Gutnick, and all of their children. Jere has also been the Godmother to Eliza and Travis Luxbacher, the children of her dear friends, Joe and Gail Luxbacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jean Gallagher, and her beloved sister, Micki Gallagher McPhail. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at Heinz Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Remembrances may be made to the University of Pittsburgh Office of Veteran's Services or the Department of Health and Physical Activity. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).