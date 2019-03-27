Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JERELENE L. TAYLOR

JERELENE L. TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR JERELENE L.

On Saturday, March 23, 2019 Jerelene L. Taylor 90 of Turtle Creek, PA. A graduate of Miles College of Alabama. She served as a teacher for several years and was one of the first females to be a crane operator at US Steel Homestead Works. Beloved wife of McGuire Taylor Jr.; mother of Clinton T. Davis (Phyllis), McGuire Taylor III, Marsha Taylor, Rhonda Taylor-Johnson (Kevin), Tina Taylor, Zina Taylor, Karen Taylor-Pollard (Roger), Sharon Taylor-Harrison, Carolyn Taylor and JaMara Taylor.. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. No visitation or service. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
