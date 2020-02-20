Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Sylvester Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Church
JEREMY D. DENTEL


1991 - 2020
JEREMY D. DENTEL Obituary
DENTEL JEREMY D.

Age 28, of Baldwin, formerly of Brentwood, tragically taken too soon on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved son of John "Jack" E. and Tina (Pickens) Dentel; loving brother of Joshua (Sadie) Dentel; future devoted uncle to his nephew; cherished grandson to the late Norman and Nancy (Park) Dentel and Mary A. Pickens, survived by Charles (Dawn) Pickens; nephew of Bill (Cindy) and Tom (Trish) Dentel, Lori Klingman, Michele (Kevin) O'Toole, Chuck (Rhonda) and Mike (Kristi) Pickens. Also survived by his cousins and many friends. Jeremy was a graduate of Brentwood High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a TKE Fraternity member, an avid Pens fan and PNC Bank employee. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
