Age 28, of Baldwin, formerly of Brentwood, tragically taken too soon on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved son of John "Jack" E. and Tina (Pickens) Dentel; loving brother of Joshua (Sadie) Dentel; future devoted uncle to his nephew; cherished grandson to the late Norman and Nancy (Park) Dentel and Mary A. Pickens, survived by Charles (Dawn) Pickens; nephew of Bill (Cindy) and Tom (Trish) Dentel, Lori Klingman, Michele (Kevin) O'Toole, Chuck (Rhonda) and Mike (Kristi) Pickens. Also survived by his cousins and many friends. Jeremy was a graduate of Brentwood High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a TKE Fraternity member, an avid Pens fan and PNC Bank employee. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020