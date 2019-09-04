|
SCHWARTZ JEROLD MARTIN
Age 74, of Crescent Twp., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his children. He was born in New York City on February 11, 1945, to the late Sylvia (Most) and Louis Schwartz. Jerry served in US Army, where he met the love of his life, Judy, at a USO dance. They had been inseparable ever since. His life was dedicated to his family; a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and uncle. If you needed something, it would be guaranteed that he would find it and bring it to you. Quiet and reserved was his nature, and he loved unconditionally. He is survived by his children, Darrin (Beth) Schwartz of Franklin Park, PA and Lori (Scott) Robinette of Monroe, NC; and four grandchildren, Ryan, Allison, Tanner and Hannah. His wife and soulmate, Judy, passed away last year. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support to them in Jerry's final days. There will be a graveside service at Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome back to Darrin's home after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to: Give Kids The World Village (www.gktw.org). Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019