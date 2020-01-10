|
BOKAN JEROME A. "JERRY"
Age 75, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Bernadette Butera Bokan "Bernie". Loving father of James A. Bokan (Dawn) and Michelle L. Pollak (Stephen); brother of Robert Bokan (late Nancy) and Sandra Murphy (John). Also survived by three grandchildren, Nathan J. Bokan, Paige B. Pollak and Olivia C. Pollak, whom he dearly loved. Jerry was a retired employee of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, where he worked as a photoengraver and foreman. Jerry had many talents from carpentry, automotive and gardening to baking. Jerry was a man with high integrity, loyalty and humor. Visitation Sunday 6-8 p.m., Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11 a.m. in St. John Capistran Church, 1610 McMillan Rd., Upper St. Clair. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. www.henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020