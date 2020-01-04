Home

WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Chapel
718 Hazelwood Ave
Greenfield, PA
JEROME D. BRANDY


1928 - 2020
JEROME D. BRANDY Obituary
BRANDY JEROME D.

Age 91, of Ingram, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. Born on April 11, 1928 in Sheraden, he graduated from Langley High School. As a young entrepreneur, he started Brandi Cleaners with his brother, the late Herman Brandimarti in 1948 and was inducted in the armed services in 1951. He married Rita Mareno and raised a family while continuing to grow the business. After selling it in the mid-nineties, he was employed with Novelty Advertising Company, selling novelties and winning several Top Salesman awards. Jerome is survived by his loving children: Dominic (Trina) Brandy, Jerry (Patty) Brandy Jr, Tammy (Zachary) Wyatt, Beth Brandy and Mari (Jim Van Soest) Brandy; his beautiful grandchildren: Olivia, Beau, Cecelia, Taylor and Chickie Brandy, Lacey (Mike) Zimage, Cara and Tierney Flodine and Stephen (Jacquelyn) Woodward; his precious great grandchildren: Miles and Lila Zimage and Gabriel Woodward; his sister-in-law, Norma Pyzola; known as Gizzy to his many nieces, nephews and cousins; brother of the late Emma Farey (Farina), Lena Scalise, Herman Brandy, Virginia Barone and Genevieve Brandy. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM F CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden Pgh., PA 15204. A service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Greenfield, Pgh., PA 15217 on Monday at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY.  Family and friends are invited to share memories and a meal, at a location to be announced, immediately following the service at the cemetery. 


www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
