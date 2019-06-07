SIUDA JEROME FRANCIS "JERRY"

Age 81, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born on June 30, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to loving and hardworking parents, the late Stanley A. Siuda and Lillian Dymszo Siuda. Jerry earned his Bachelors and Masters in Chemistry from Villanova University, his PhD from the University of Virginia, and did post-doctorate work at UC Berkeley. He was a professor of Organic Chemistry for 30 years at the University of Pittsburgh, and retired as an Emeritus Associate Professor. In Pittsburgh, he was an active member of St. John Fisher Church, where he helped create the mission statement. Following his retirement to Myrtle Beach, Jerry was involved with St. Michael Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, lector, member of the Knights of Columbus, Cursillo, and chair of the Comedy Show which raised money for the new church. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Myrtle Beach and in New Zealand. Jerry was an avid game and card player and loved a good game of Wizards. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, and visited every continent but Antarctica. Left to cherish Jerry's memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Charlotte Polidoro Siuda of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Yvette (Anthony) Conte of Richmond, VA; son, Michael (Holly) Siuda, of Alpharetta, GA; daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Dickens of Springfield, VA; sister, Dolores (Larry) Donohue of Warwick, PA; sister, Rosemarie (Joe) Washlick of Trinity, FL; grandchildren, Michael, Lucy and Julia Conte; Olivia and Amelia Siuda; Jacob, Calvin, Sam and Lizzie Dickens; ten nieces and nephews; a large, extended family; and many supportive friends. A Mass celebrating Jerry's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Inurnment will immediately follow at the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ACS Scholars Program may be made. Donate at www.acs.org/scholars or to the American Chemical Society, 1155 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036, in memory of Jerome Siuda. To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com. BURROUGHS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.