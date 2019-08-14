Home

Lane Family Funeral Homes
5797 Mahoning Ave.
Youngstown, OH 44515
(330) 744-2289
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
JEROME H. BANASZAK


1944 - 2019
JEROME H. BANASZAK Obituary
BANASZAK JEROME H.

Age 75, formerly of Cortland, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in The Villages, Florida. Born February 20, 1944, in the Pittsburgh area, Jerome was the son of the late Walter and Ann (Melnik) Banaszak. Jerome is survived by his wife, Pamela; son, Bart Banaszak of Howland; his stepsons, Matthew (Jennifer) Dobransky of Twinsburg and Mark (Amy) Dobransky of Columbus; his brother, Richard (Alberta) Banaszak of Pittsburgh; and his granddaughters, Alyssa and Kayla Dobransky. Besides his parents, Jerome was preceded in death by his second wife, Treva Banaszak (Wagner); and his brother, Walter Banaszak. Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at LANE FUNERAL HOME, Austintown Chapel.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
