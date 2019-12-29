Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille R.C. Church
Rt. 30
Imperial, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for JEROME LOEFFLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEROME H. "JERRY" LOEFFLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEROME H. "JERRY" LOEFFLER Obituary
LOEFFLER JEROME H. "JERRY"

Age 82, of N. Fayette Twp. Oakdale, PA on Friday, December 27, 2019. Husband of 60 years to Mary (Mulvey) Loeffler; father of Jerome (Michelle) Loeffler, Christopher (Jodi) Loeffler, Hope (James) Chambers and Jeanette (Dominic) Ficarri; grandfather of Jackie, James (Jennifer), Josh (Brittany), Kayla (Brian), Michael (Kelly), Samantha (Matthew), David, Tracy (Branden), Dominic, Amanda (Dustin), Jacob and the late Bryan; great-grandfather of Julianna, Lincoln and two on the way. Brother of Donald (Catherine) Loeffler. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332, on Monday, December 30, 2019 between the hours of 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Rt. 30, Imperial on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to Hospice & Pallative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pgh, PA 15224.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEROME's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -