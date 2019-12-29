|
|
LOEFFLER JEROME H. "JERRY"
Age 82, of N. Fayette Twp. Oakdale, PA on Friday, December 27, 2019. Husband of 60 years to Mary (Mulvey) Loeffler; father of Jerome (Michelle) Loeffler, Christopher (Jodi) Loeffler, Hope (James) Chambers and Jeanette (Dominic) Ficarri; grandfather of Jackie, James (Jennifer), Josh (Brittany), Kayla (Brian), Michael (Kelly), Samantha (Matthew), David, Tracy (Branden), Dominic, Amanda (Dustin), Jacob and the late Bryan; great-grandfather of Julianna, Lincoln and two on the way. Brother of Donald (Catherine) Loeffler. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332, on Monday, December 30, 2019 between the hours of 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Rt. 30, Imperial on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to Hospice & Pallative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pgh, PA 15224.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019