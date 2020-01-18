|
NEWPORT JEROME J. "JERRY"
Age 54, of Pine Township, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved husband for 22 years of Kathy (Bauer) Newport; devoted and loving father to Kaitlyn and Carly; dear son of Diana T. (Petnuch) and the late Joseph J. Newport; admired brother of John (Rachel) Newport and the late Joseph J. (Heather) Newport, Jr.; loving son-in-law to Theresa Bauer and Jack (Kathy) Bauer; dear friend and brother-in-law to Jacki Bauer; close friend of Geri Medock; proud uncle of Timothy, Jacob, Josh, Rachel, Emily, Victoria, Graci and Noah Newport. Jerry was also a beloved nephew and cousin, a dear friend to many and the best friend of Maggie, his Wheaton Terrier. In addition to his family, Jerry was proud and loyal to his alma mater, Central Catholic, and of his mission work with Soles4Souls, and his work with Lipari Foods. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, January 19th 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Catholic High School or Soles4Souls.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020