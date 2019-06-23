McGRATH JEROME MICHAEL "JERRY"

Of Collier Twp., died on June 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Patricia Morgan McGrath and the late John D. McGrath. He was predeceased by his sister Colleen. Surviving are his loving sister, Sharon; and brothers, Sean, Keith (Jami), and Matthew. Also surviving are his uncle, William P. (Grace) Morgan; and many Morgan and McGrath cousins. He was proud uncle Jerry to Tiffany (Bryan) Wink, John, Jessica, and Aidan McGrath; and great-uncle to Morgan and Wyatt Wink. Jerry attended St. Luke Grade School, Canevin High School and earned a B.A. Degree from Edinboro University. Jerry was an avid reader, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching sports on TV, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Arrangements handled by the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where Visitation will be held on Monday from 12-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.