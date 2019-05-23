VEREB FATHER JEROME MICHAEL

Son of the late Joseph Vincent and Helen Larner Vereb. He was born in 1945 in Lakehurst, New Jersey and grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, where he attended Saint Canice School From 1952-1960, then Holy Cross Seminary in Dunkirk, New York. He entered in Passionist Community in 1965 and professed his vows in 1966. He was ordained in 1972. He was educated in Passionist Monastic Seminary, Saint John's University, Union Theological Seminary; New York and Oxford University in England. Father Jerome served as a representative for the World Council of Churches in Geneva, Switzerland. As an ecumenist, he worked closely with Rev. Dr. Billy Graham as they shared many important assignments together. He earned his Doctorate degree from Angelicum University in Rome. Throughout the pontificate of Saint John Paul II, he served the Holy See in various positions. In 1987, he coordinated John Paul II's visit to the United States in Columbia, South Carolina. He served as a member of the Secretariat for Christian Unity and Spiritual Director at the North American College in Rome. He was also Rector of Holy Family Monastery in Hartford, Connecticut: Vicar of the Diocese of Venice, FL; Secretary to Cardinal Silvestrini and Dean of the Graduate School at Immaculate Conception Seminary in New York. He served as co-producer for the Sunday Televised Mass Broadcast from New York City where many famous actors and actresses actively participated in the liturgy. He has also written and edited eleven books. With the late Patti Burns, News Anchor at KDKA TV, Father had traveled to the Vatican to meet with the Pope. The coverage of that trip won an Emmy Award. More recently, he had provided commentary on local radio WAOB and on Vatican and KDKA TV, Pittsburgh. Father Jerome had many wonderful attributes, but his greatest gift was his unique and magnetic appeal that touched the inner being of every man and woman regardless of status. Friends received Thursday and Friday May 23 and 24, 2019 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Monastery Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial Saturday St. Paul's Monastery Church, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements by the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME.