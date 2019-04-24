Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
More Obituaries for JEROME CROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEROME ROBERT CROOKS Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEROME ROBERT CROOKS Sr. Obituary
CROOKS JEROME ROBERT, Sr.

Age 84, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. He served as an Electrician's Mate on the USS R.A. Owens from 1955-1957 and worked as an Electrician at H.J. Heinz Co. for 39 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. Jerome is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence (Law) Crooks; children, Jerry (Mary Anne) Crooks, Jr. and Dianne (John) Tosic; grandchildren, Jerome R. Crooks III, Theresa C. (Crooks) Leonard, Edward J. Tosic, James W. Tosic, and Grace A. (Tosic) Kinzel; great-grandchildren, Aeden R. Leonard and Victoria C. Leonard; sibling, Paul Crooks; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur R. and Emma A. Crooks; and siblings, Wilbur, Alice Marie, Norman, Ethel, Virginia, John, Ramona and Ruth Crooks. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
