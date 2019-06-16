|
BOEHM JEROME V. "JERRY"
Of Bethel Park, on Friday, June 14, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband for 58 years of Eileen T. (Mueller) Boehm; loving father of Theresa Boehm, Daniel (Cris), Amy Oskey (Lance), David, and the late Michael Boehm; brother of Audrey Davic, Roberta Friedel, and the late Wilma Wiedor, Eugene, Ronald, and Kenneth Boehm; also five grandchildren. Jerry was a member of the Three River Model "A" Club. Visitation Wednesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library RD. (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Valentine Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019