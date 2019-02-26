BOCKSTOCE JERRY

Age 66, of Washington, unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathie Bockstoce; loving father of Michele (Larry) Jones, Jerry Michel Bockstoce and Kristopher (Tina) Bockstoce; dear brother of Barbara (Walter) Stein and Frank (Janet) Bockstoce; cherished Pap of Kaitlin, Aidan, Colt, Gavin, Tristan and Chase. Also survived by many adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Son-in-law of Nancy Dias and the late William Dias. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank R. and Martha Mae Bockstoce. Jerry retired as a baker from Pati Petite in 2014 after 43 years. He was a member of the Arms Club, American Legion Post #175 and the SNPJ Lodge #6. He coached little league baseball for several years in Lone Pine. He enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, making wine, hunting, camping, going to the beach, betting on the dogs at Wheeling Downs, but especially spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, (724) 941-3211 Wednesday 2-8 p.m., where a service will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment at Forest Lawn Gardens. Family suggests memorial contributions to Bridge the Gap PA, 1500 Amity Ridge Road, Washington, PA 15301 c/o Jerry's nephew, Frank (Ferg) Bockstoce, Jr., who is in need of a kidney or the . Please view or add tributes at:

www.beinhauer.com