KITTERLY JERRY C.
Age 91, of Glenshaw, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Mikan) Kitterly; father of Jerry (Kelly) Kitterly, grandfather of Evan Kitterly. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Jerry was an avid bowler, former owner of Kitterly's Cafe in Lawrenceville, and worked most of his life as a Master Furrier Family suggests memorial contributions in his name to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019