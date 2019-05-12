Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
JERRY C. KITTERLY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JERRY C. KITTERLY Obituary
KITTERLY JERRY C.

Age 91, of Glenshaw, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Mikan) Kitterly; father of Jerry (Kelly) Kitterly, grandfather of Evan Kitterly. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Jerry was an avid bowler, former owner of Kitterly's Cafe in Lawrenceville, and worked most of his life as a Master Furrier Family suggests memorial contributions in his name to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
