KULOUSEK JERRY J.
Early on the morning of August 28, 2019, Jerry J. Kulousek passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Carnegie. Jerry was born in Coraopolis on July 19, 1947, to Jerry A. and Elizabeth (Szekely). A graduate of Coraopolis High School and Robert Morris University, he worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years, where he met his beloved wife Robin (Jordan). Happily married for nearly 40 years, Robin and Jerry raised two daughters (Christy and Lauren) and one son (Jeremy), and were the proud grandparents of two granddaughters (Samantha and Allie). Jerry had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports (especially his favorite, golf) and cars, and could rattle off incredibly detailed statistics at will. A lifelong drag racing fan, he traveled across the US in the 1960s with his best friend Tom, participating in racing competitions from coast to coast. Known as "Savage" among his friends, Jerry was a gifted basketball player in his youth and was known for his sly sense of humor, his deep love for his family, and his enduring loyalty to his friends, many of whom he'd known since elementary school. On Friday, August 30, from 2-4 p.m., a public viewing will be held at VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main St in Carnegie. A second viewing will be held at 6-8p.m., including a slide show and a celebration of Jerry's life beginning at 7pm. As Jerry requested no flowers, contributions may be made to one of his favorite charities, or Alley Cat Allies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019