KASCHAK JERRY

Age 89, on Friday, July 5, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Son of the late Joseph and Mary (Horvath) Kaschak; brother of George (the late Patricia), Richard "Dick" and the late Bob (the late Virginia); uncle of Ruthann Kaschak Troutman, Robert G. Kaschak, Cathy Branch, Terry Gross and the late Bonnie Kaschak and their families. Jerry served in the U.S. Army in France and Germany during WWII. He received the Sixty-Year Service Award from the American Legion #490, Castle Shannon of which he served as a Commander. Jerry helped start the memorial for the veterans of Castle Shannon. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 8:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul of the Cross Parish at St. Anne Church in Castle Shannon at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to a veterans organization of your choice. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.