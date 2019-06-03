KREIDER JERRY

Age 88, of Zelienople, formerly of the South Hills and Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople. Born May 1, 1931 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Ira and Edith Kreider. Jerry served proudly in the US Navy. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by PPG as a certified public accountant for over 30 years including approximately 10 years of expatriate service, most notably in Italy. Jerry was an avid golfer. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. Jerry leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Joan M. Kreider, whom he married on September 14, 1954; his sons, Jed Kreider of South Hills, Joel (Jennifer) Kreider of Harrisburg and Jack (Diane) Kreider of Colorado; his eight grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Nancy Mellinger of Orlando, FL and Susan (Bill) Spencer of Lake Lanier, GA. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at DeLallo's Café, 91 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh (Upper St. Clair), PA 15241, with Joel Kreider officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry's honor to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.