JERRY L. MORGANTI

JERRY L. MORGANTI Obituary
MORGANTI JERRY L.

Of Goose Creek, SC, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, age 72, formerly of South Fayette, PA. Dearly beloved husband of Cheryl Morganti (Schmider); father of L. Jeff (Coco) Morganti; stepfather of Chris (Kim) Morgan; stepgrandfather of Abby, Claire, and Kate Morgan; son of the late Peter and Dorothy Morganti (Usnick); brother of Barry Morganti of South Fayette, PA; son-in-law of the late William and Mary Schmider; brother-in-law of Sandra Scott and the late Linda Williams-Jeannette; many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Canevin High School, he loved the Burgh and Steelers. A Funeral Service for family and friends was held at SIMPLICITY LOWCOUNTRY CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICE, Ladson, SC. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
