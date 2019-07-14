|
MORGANTI JERRY L.
Of Goose Creek, SC, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, age 72, formerly of South Fayette, PA. Dearly beloved husband of Cheryl Morganti (Schmider); father of L. Jeff (Coco) Morganti; stepfather of Chris (Kim) Morgan; stepgrandfather of Abby, Claire, and Kate Morgan; son of the late Peter and Dorothy Morganti (Usnick); brother of Barry Morganti of South Fayette, PA; son-in-law of the late William and Mary Schmider; brother-in-law of Sandra Scott and the late Linda Williams-Jeannette; many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Canevin High School, he loved the Burgh and Steelers. A Funeral Service for family and friends was held at SIMPLICITY LOWCOUNTRY CREMATION & BURIAL SERVICE, Ladson, SC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019