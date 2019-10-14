Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY (JEROME JOSEPH) MANNING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JERRY (JEROME JOSEPH) MANNING Obituary
MANNING JERRY (JEROME JOSEPH)

Age 69, of Munhall died at his home, October 10, 2019. Jerry was born July 31, 1950, in Homestead, son of the late Jerome Manning and the late Rita Cornell Manning. Preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Manning Alter. He is survived by his sister, Sr. Bernadette Manning, S.C., his brother-in-law, Paul Alter; nephew, Jason Alter (Kyleen); niece, Jamie Crowley; grandniece, Sophia; and many Manning cousins. Jerry was an avid reader, swimmer, and loyal friend with a unique sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. At Jerry's request, there will be no viewing. Burial to be private. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now