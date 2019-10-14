|
|
MANNING JERRY (JEROME JOSEPH)
Age 69, of Munhall died at his home, October 10, 2019. Jerry was born July 31, 1950, in Homestead, son of the late Jerome Manning and the late Rita Cornell Manning. Preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Manning Alter. He is survived by his sister, Sr. Bernadette Manning, S.C., his brother-in-law, Paul Alter; nephew, Jason Alter (Kyleen); niece, Jamie Crowley; grandniece, Sophia; and many Manning cousins. Jerry was an avid reader, swimmer, and loyal friend with a unique sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. At Jerry's request, there will be no viewing. Burial to be private. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019