Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
JERRY WACHOWIAK Obituary
WACHOWIAK JERRY

Age 80, of Squirrel Hill. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Nuchym and Fajga Wachnachter; and daughter, Elizabeth. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Maria Wachowiak; his loving children, Joanna (Bob) Owen and Robert (Beth) Wachowiak; beloved Dziadzi of AJ (Sarah) Owen, Hailey and Emily Wachowiak; siblings, Wili (Tamara) and Fryda Wachnachter; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was born in Warsaw, Poland, where he served in the Polish army. He proudly worked as a skilled machinist for Blumcraft Pittsburgh. Jerry was an avid sports fan, the only thing he loved more was his grandchildren. He also loved spending time at his second home, Forward Lanes, bowling. Friends will be received on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. A Memorial Service will follow directly after visitation at 4 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
