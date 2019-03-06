Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JESSE J. LESKO Sr.

Obituary Condolences

JESSE J. LESKO Sr. Obituary
LESKO JESSE J., SR.

Age 84, of Scott Township, passed away on March 4, 2019. The son of the late John and Dora Lesko. Jesse was employed at Universal Cyclops for over 40 years and rose to the level of Plant Superintendent. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Charles; and his grandson, David. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn; his brother, Ronald; his daughters, Lorrie (Chuck) Biringer, Dourene (Dan) Gobbel; and son Jesse Jr. (Gail). He was the proud grandfather of Danny, Ashlee, Jesse III and Barbara; great-grandfather of Taylor. Jesse was a volunteer or member of a number of organizations and social clubs in Bridgeville throughout his adult life such as the Boy Scouts of America, Junior Achievement and Knights of Columbus. Maintaining a strong faith, he was a Eucharistic minister and also taught CCD at his parish of Our Lady of Grace. Arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 2-8 p.m., at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church on Friday at noon. Interment will immediately follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
