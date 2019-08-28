|
MEDINA JESSE J.
Age 92, of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Thelma (Knieling) Medina; father of Mark (Nancy) Medina, Kevin (Noi) Medina, Aimee Francioni (Bill Phelan) and the late Jessie-Jo Medina; brother of Gloria Thilbault, Josephine Paese, Ben Medina, Lucy Hastings, Carmella Strain and the late Julie, William, Wolfe, and Mike Medina; also survived by seven grandchilden and nine great-grandchildren. Friends welcome Friday 1-8 p.m., WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 820 Main Street Sharpsburg. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Juan Diego Parish at Madonna of Jerusalem Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019