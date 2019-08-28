Home

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish at Madonna of Jerusalem Church.
JESSE J. MEDINA Obituary
MEDINA JESSE J.

Age 92, of Sharpsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Thelma (Knieling) Medina; father of Mark (Nancy) Medina, Kevin (Noi) Medina, Aimee Francioni (Bill Phelan) and the late Jessie-Jo Medina; brother of Gloria Thilbault, Josephine Paese, Ben Medina, Lucy Hastings, Carmella Strain and the late Julie, William, Wolfe, and Mike Medina; also survived by seven grandchilden and nine great-grandchildren. Friends welcome Friday 1-8 p.m., WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 820 Main Street Sharpsburg. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at  10 a.m. in St. Juan Diego Parish at Madonna of Jerusalem Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
