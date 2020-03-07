INGRAM JESSE LEE

Age 40, of Glassport, formerly of McKeesport, passed away on Tuesday March 3, 2020, at his place of employment in McKeesport. He was born in McKeesport on April 4, 1979, to his mother, Sheryl LaFallette Ingram and father, Joseph L. Ingram. Jesse was the loving husband to his wife and best friend, Jessica L. Breitinger. Jesse is survived by his grandmother, Barbara LaFallette of Clairton; his mother, Sheryl Ingram and father, Joseph M. Ingram of Port View; his brother, Joseph (Cyndee Carroll) Ingram of Port View; his sister, Jennifer (Yusef Rollins) Katana of Port View; his wife, Jessica Breitinger of Glassport; and his three children, Alexis Ingram, Ashleigh Ingram, and Jesse Joseph Ingram of Monongahela, as well as his stepson, Nicholas Uhren of Glassport. Jesse is also survived by his mother-in-law, Linda Breitinger of Glassport; and sister-in-law, Jamie (Mark Fairbaugh, Jr.) Breitinger of South Park. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jesse LaFallette. Jesse was very passionate about landscaping and gory zombie movies; he loved and cherished his furry best friend, Loki, a Pitbull mix that he unwound with at the end of a rough shift. He was a member of the PNA club in Glassport. When Jesse wasn't with his family and friends, he was employed as a steel worker with Tygart Steel and was a former lead deck hand for the barges that ran through the Monongahela River. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at E.C. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 235 Monongahela Ave., Glassport, PA 15045. A service will take place 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Inurnment will take place at a later date and time.