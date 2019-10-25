|
SBARRA JESSICA J.
Jessica, 32, of Carnegie, died suddenly on Monday, October 21, 2019, in her home. She was born December 17, 1986, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of John A. and Diane Kirchner Sbarra of Sturgeon. Jessica was a member of Noblestown United Presbyterian Church and loved listening to music and caring for animals. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Raechal (Hoss Benard) Sbarra of Oakdale; uncles, David (Marci) Kirchner, Dale (Lea) Kirchner and David (Deb) Sbarra; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joan and Gino Sbarra and Joseph and Marietta Kirchner; beloved uncle, Dennis; and cousin, Jay. Friends will be received Saturday 2-6 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019