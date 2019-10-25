Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for JESSICA SBARRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESSICA J. SBARRA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JESSICA J. SBARRA Obituary
SBARRA JESSICA J.

Jessica, 32, of Carnegie, died suddenly on Monday, October 21, 2019, in her home. She was born December 17, 1986, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of John A. and Diane Kirchner Sbarra of Sturgeon. Jessica was a member of Noblestown United Presbyterian Church and loved listening to music and caring for animals. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Raechal (Hoss Benard) Sbarra of Oakdale; uncles, David (Marci) Kirchner, Dale (Lea) Kirchner and David (Deb) Sbarra; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joan and Gino Sbarra and Joseph and Marietta Kirchner; beloved uncle, Dennis; and cousin, Jay. Friends will be received Saturday 2-6 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JESSICA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now