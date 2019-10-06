Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JESSICA KENNINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESSICA "JAMES" KENNINGTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JESSICA "JAMES" KENNINGTON Obituary
KENNINGTON JESSICA "JAMES"

On Friday, October 4, 2019, age 35, of Chalfant. Loving mother of Mackenzie Skyler and Brodie Logan. Beloved fiancee of Sean Patrick McPherson. Daughter of Sharlene Liesen and the late John Kennington. Daughter-in-law of Kelly and Dennis Dominick and Mark and Lydia McPherson. Sister of Ben (Erin), Cody (Diana), Levi (Bridget), Dalton, and the late cousin Chrissy. Niece of the late Sissy. Granddaughter of Lynn Atkinson. Loving aunt of Bailey, Gavin, Wyatt, Braxton, Kalvin, and Kennedy. Jess was loved and will be missed by her large extended family, many friends, neighbors, and her co-workers and patients at Southwestern Veteran's Center. She enjoyed country and rock n roll music, rooting for the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates, and outdoor activities. She was an awesome mother and her strength and courage will live on through her children. "Nobody fights alone." Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Gifts in Jessica's memory may be given to Southwestern Veterans' Center Resident Welfare Fund, DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002, www.pa.gov/dmva/donate/, or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, https://hillman.upmc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JESSICA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Download Now