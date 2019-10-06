|
|
KENNINGTON JESSICA "JAMES"
On Friday, October 4, 2019, age 35, of Chalfant. Loving mother of Mackenzie Skyler and Brodie Logan. Beloved fiancee of Sean Patrick McPherson. Daughter of Sharlene Liesen and the late John Kennington. Daughter-in-law of Kelly and Dennis Dominick and Mark and Lydia McPherson. Sister of Ben (Erin), Cody (Diana), Levi (Bridget), Dalton, and the late cousin Chrissy. Niece of the late Sissy. Granddaughter of Lynn Atkinson. Loving aunt of Bailey, Gavin, Wyatt, Braxton, Kalvin, and Kennedy. Jess was loved and will be missed by her large extended family, many friends, neighbors, and her co-workers and patients at Southwestern Veteran's Center. She enjoyed country and rock n roll music, rooting for the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates, and outdoor activities. She was an awesome mother and her strength and courage will live on through her children. "Nobody fights alone." Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Gifts in Jessica's memory may be given to Southwestern Veterans' Center Resident Welfare Fund, DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002, www.pa.gov/dmva/donate/, or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, https://hillman.upmc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019