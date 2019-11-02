|
THOM JESSICA L.
Age 28, of Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Beloved daughter of Richard and Kathryn M. (Cush) Thom; loving sister of Richard (Kristen) Thom, Jennifer Thom and Alexandra Thom; cherished granddaughter of Patricia (the late James) Cush, and the late Albert and Mary Louise Thom; aunt of Halie, Gracie, London and Logan Thom; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jessica was always putting others before herself. She loved her family and friends. Jessica was a free spirit who loved all animals. She was a fighter through it all. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019