George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
JESSIE ROGERSON


1920 - 2019
JESSIE ROGERSON Obituary
ROGERSON JESSIE

On July 10, 2019, age 99, formerly of Stirling, Scotland, and Lincoln Place. Beloved wife of the late William T. Rogerson; loving mother of Mary (late Ladds) Sterling and William T. Rogerson, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Bill (Becky) Sterling, Michael (Nancy) Sterling, Kelly (Mark) Lotter, Sheena and Raymond Rogerson; great-grandmother of Taylor Rogerson, Megan Sterling, Julia, Cara and Evan Lotter; sister-in-law of Ellen Corbett; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Homestead U.P. Church, longtime member of D. of S. Lady Forbes Lodge #118, charter member of TRAA #3172. Friends received on Sunday from 1-4 P.M. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120, 412-461-6394, where a funeral service will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Homestead Presbyterian Church, 908 Ann St., Homestead, PA 15120.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
